Tigran Hamasyan tickets on sale in Seattle at The Neptune Theatre

Tigran Hamasyan will bring his inventive blend of jazz, folk, and classical fusion to The Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Washington, on March 4, 2026. The Armenian pianist’s virtuosic performances and genre-bending compositions have earned international acclaim, making this an essential night for music lovers across the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for Hamasyan’s March 4 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through The Neptune Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees and exclusive savings for TicketNews readers.

Hamasyan’s mastery at the piano and unique approach to rhythm and improvisation have positioned him among the most innovative voices in contemporary jazz. Expect a mesmerizing evening of intricate soundscapes, pulsing grooves, and heartfelt melodies as he tours in support of his latest studio work.

The Neptune Theatre’s intimate setting provides the perfect acoustics for Hamasyan’s signature sound—bridging Armenian folk traditions with modern jazz energy. Seattle’s vibrant jazz community will not want to miss this one-night-only event.

