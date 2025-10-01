Tixbase Named Exclusive Ticketing Partner for 2025 Copa América de Béisbol in Panama

Tixbase has been tapped as the exclusive ticketing provider for the 2025 Copa América de Béisbol tournament in Panama, which will bring six powerhouse national teams and more than 200,000 fans to the newly built Estadio Mariano Rivera this November.

The tournament, running November 13–22, will feature 26 games, including all Group B matchups, the Super Round, and the Finals. Group B includes host nation Panama alongside Puerto Rico, Argentina, Colombia, Canada, and Brazil, with teams vying for critical world ranking points that feed into qualification pathways for the Pan American Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tixbase, a blockchain-backed ticketing platform, was selected by Oaktree International Sports & Entertainment Ventures (OISEV), the official promoter for Group B. The company will oversee all aspects of ticketing operations, including box office sales, custom storefronts, and integrated access control.

“Tixbase’s cloud-based platform gives us the control, flexibility, and security we need to deliver a world-class fan experience,” said Frank V. Carone, partner at OISEV.

Miguel Ordóñez, director general of Panama’s national sports authority PANDEPORTES, called the partnership key to ensuring a smooth fan experience. “Our nation excitedly awaits the commencement of this spectacular sporting event, which will bring top players from across the Americas to compete in the Republic of Panama,” Ordóñez said. “We are exceptionally delighted to work with Tixbase to bring this event to life, allowing fans to access more than 26 games through a secure, fast, and easy-to-utilize system.”

Tickets will go on sale October 2 through the official Copa América de Béisbol Panama site at tickets.wbscamericas.org. Fans will be able to purchase single-day passes, full tournament packages, and flexible bundles.

The platform’s use of Avalanche blockchain technology will provide tamper-proof ticket verification, real-time auditing, and visibility into ticket activity. Organizers say the system will also help keep costs down by eliminating inflated reseller fees and prioritizing direct-to-fan sales.

“This inaugural Copa América de Béisbol represents a historic milestone for the sport in the Americas,” said Tixbase founder Emil R. Ljesnjanin. “We’re proud to deliver a ticketing experience that is secure, seamless, and truly fan-first.”

The event marks a major milestone for Tixbase, which recently secured a five-year deal with Turkey’s Passo covering top-tier football, UEFA competitions, domestic cups, and live entertainment. Its leadership team includes ticketing veterans who have overseen global sporting events including the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and Copa Libertadores.