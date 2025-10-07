Tophouse tickets on sale in San Francisco at The Independent

Tophouse brings its acoustic-driven folk and bluegrass sound to The Independent in San Francisco on March 29, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Montana-bred outfit has built a reputation for tight harmonies, dexterous instrumentation and energetic, crowd-pleasing sets—an ideal match for the intimate confines of one of the Bay Area’s favorite rooms.

Tickets for this San Francisco date are on sale now. Fans can purchase at The Independent box office or through ScoreBig, which offers seats to major live events with no hidden fees.

Expect a warm, highly musical evening as Tophouse blends originals with inventive arrangements that showcase fiddle, guitar and layered vocals. Whether you’ve followed the group from early viral videos or you’re discovering them for the first time, this one-night stop provides a close-up look at a band whose live chops translate perfectly to a club setting.

Arrive early to enjoy The Independent’s excellent sightlines and fan-friendly layout. With demand strong for emerging Americana acts across the Bay Area, this show is likely to move quickly.

Shop for Tophouse tickets at The Independent on March 29, 2026

