Tracy Morgan tickets on sale in Boston at Wilbur Theatre

Tracy Morgan headlines Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Feb. 21, 2026. The iconic Tremont Street venue is a classic setting for stand-up, with crisp sightlines and the crowd focus that great comedy demands.

Tickets for the Feb. 21 show are on sale now. Fans can buy from the Wilbur box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers comedy tickets with no hidden fees. If you prefer front-and-center or a centered view a few rows back, ScoreBig lets you compare seats and check out quickly.

Morgan’s live sets mix sharp observations with the offbeat energy that made him a TV favorite. Expect an adults-night-out atmosphere and the kind of quick turns that play especially well in a classic theater. Plan for time in the Theatre District before or after the show to round out the evening.

Shop for Tracy Morgan tickets at Wilbur Theatre on Feb. 21, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Tracy Morgan tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.