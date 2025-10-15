Trip.com, Live Nation Partner to Boost Concert Tourism Across Asia

Concert travel is becoming one of Asia’s biggest tourism drivers — and now two major players are teaming up to make it even easier for fans to plan trips around live music.

Trip.com Group, one of the world’s largest online travel service providers, and Live Nation Asia have announced a multi-year partnership to integrate travel and concert experiences across key markets including Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, and Mainland China.

The collaboration will let fans bundle concert tickets with hotel stays, flights, and curated local activities through the Trip.com platform — as well as gain access to exclusive presales for major shows.

The partnership marks Trip.com’s first official step into the live entertainment travel space, underscoring a broader trend in which tourism, hospitality, and live events are increasingly intertwined.

“As live music becomes a growing driver of travel, we’re enhancing the journey and unlocking new cultural and economic value for destinations and the wider industry,” said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer at Trip.com Group.

According to the company’s Momentum consumer survey, roughly two-thirds of Asia-Pacific travelers are willing to cross borders for concerts, led by Gen Z and Millennial audiences. In Singapore, Trip.com data showed hotel bookings tripled during Lady Gaga’s Asia-exclusive performance, while more than half of concertgoers in Hong Kong extended their stay for leisure activities.

Live Nation Asia’s Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Media, James Dick, said the collaboration is about helping fans “turn concerts into unforgettable trips that shape the culture of entire cities.”

The first rollout under the new partnership included exclusive packages tied to K-pop group TWICE’s This Is For World Tour in Hong Kong, where Trip.com served as the official travel partner, offering presale access, hotel bundles, and transport options.

Similar concert travel experiences will expand to other Asian markets, including upcoming events tied to major acts such as BLACKPINK, for which Trip.com is offering presale access in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Beyond ticket and hotel packages, the companies plan to collaborate with regional tourism boards, attractions, and hospitality partners to create concert-driven itineraries featuring destinations like Hong Kong Disneyland and Rainforest Wild Asia.

The goal, according to both companies, is simple: make every concert “a trip worth taking.”