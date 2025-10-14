Trisha Paytas Joins Broadway Cast of ‘Beetlejuice’ for Limited Engagement

Social media personality Trisha Paytas is set to make her Broadway debut. The longtime YouTuber and content creator will join the cast of “Beetlejuice the Musical” as Maxine Dean for a limited engagement at the Palace Theatre from November 4 through November 23.

Paytas will step into the role Juno, typically played by Sharone Sayegh. During Paytas’s run, Sayegh will continue to portray Juno and will resume both her roles as Juno and Maxine Dean after November 23.

“Beetlejuice the Musical” began its third Broadway run at the Palace Theatre on October 8, following a national tour that visited 88 cities across three years. The current engagement, which runs through January 3, 2026, marks the show’s return to New York after successful international runs in Tokyo, Seoul, and Melbourne.

The cast features Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jenni Barber as Delia, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, and Emilia Tagliani as the Girl Scout.

The ensemble includes Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, the musical was written by Scott Brown and Anthony King, with music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and choreographed by Connor Gallagher. It earned eight Tony Award nominations during its original 2019 run, including Best Musical.

The show’s creative team includes scenic design by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Peter Hylenski, and projections by Peter Nigrini. Special effects, illusions, and puppetry were designed by Jeremy Chernick, Michael Weber, and Michael Curry.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Beetlejuice the Musical” website.