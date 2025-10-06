Twen tickets on sale in Madison at High Noon Saloon

Twen brings their dreamy, alt-rock energy to Madison’s beloved High Noon Saloon on March 24, 2026. The Nashville-based duo, known for their soaring harmonies and dynamic live shows, will perform hits from their latest album and fan favorites alike.

Tickets for Twen’s Madison concert are available now. Fans can buy directly from the venue or through ScoreBig — the trusted marketplace offering tickets with no hidden service fees.

Formed in Boston and shaped by years of relentless touring, Twen has built a loyal following for their genre-bending sound. Their performances are rich in emotion, blending rock, indie, and pop into a captivating setlist that resonates with audiences nationwide.

High Noon Saloon’s intimate atmosphere makes it the ideal place to catch this rising act up close. Don’t miss Twen’s Wisconsin stop as part of their 2026 tour.

