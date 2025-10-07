TWICE tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

TWICE brings its high-energy K-pop showcase to TD Garden in Boston on April 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The global hitmakers are known for precision choreography, vibrant visuals and a deep catalog of fan-favorite singles that fill arenas worldwide.

Tickets for the Boston date are on sale now. Purchase through the TD Garden box office or find seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Expect a production packed with synchronized dance, live band moments and interactive segments designed to keep ONCE singing along. TD Garden’s arena-scale sound and sightlines make it an ideal venue for a show built on color, movement and connection.

Plan ahead for a busy night around North Station and arrive early to enjoy pre-show amenities. With demand strong for top-tier pop tours, the best locations will go fast.

Shop for TWICE tickets at TD Garden on April 3, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on TWICE tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.