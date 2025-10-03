TWICE tickets on sale in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

TWICE, the K-pop powerhouse, will perform live at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 10, 2026. Known for hits like “Feel Special,” “Fancy,” and “Set Me Free,” the group continues to captivate audiences worldwide with dynamic performances and infectious pop anthems.

Tickets are on sale now at the arena box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets to top events are sold with no hidden fees.

With their global reach and record-breaking tours, TWICE has become one of the most in-demand live acts in the world. Their Detroit performance is expected to draw fans from across the Midwest, eager to experience the group’s choreography, vocals, and stage presence.

Fans should act quickly to secure their seats, as demand for TWICE concerts is consistently overwhelming.

Shop for TWICE tickets at Little Caesars Arena on April 10, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on TWICE tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.