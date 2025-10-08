TWICE tickets on sale in Phoenix at Mortgage Matchup Center

TWICE, one of K-pop’s biggest acts, brings their high-energy performance to Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on January 28, 2026. The nine-member group is set to deliver a spectacular production of hits and fan favorites.

Tickets for TWICE’s Phoenix date are on sale now. Fans can purchase via the venue box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

Known for their infectious pop sound and dazzling choreography, TWICE continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This Arizona stop will give fans a chance to see the group up close as they perform their chart-topping songs and stunning stage routines.

