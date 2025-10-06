TWICE tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

TWICE, the beloved K-pop group, brings its dazzling global tour to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on January 13, 2026. With chart-topping hits and spectacular choreography, TWICE delivers an experience that merges pop precision with fan-driven joy.

Tickets for TWICE’s Seattle show are available now through the box office and on ScoreBig, which offers event tickets without hidden fees. Secure your seats early — TWICE’s worldwide following ensures quick sell-outs wherever they go.

From “What Is Love?” to “Talk That Talk,” TWICE continues to dominate international charts with bright hooks and captivating visuals. The Climate Pledge Arena performance brings state-of-the-art production, immersive LED displays, and the warmth of ONCE fandom to the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle fans can look forward to a polished, high-energy show that highlights the group’s unity and years of evolution on the global stage.

Shop for TWICE tickets at Climate Pledge Arena on January 13, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on TWICE tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.