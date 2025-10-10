‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)’ Announces Complete Broadway Cast

The hit London musical “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” has announced its full cast for the upcoming Broadway run. The romantic comedy will begin previews at the Longacre Theatre on November 1, with opening night set for November 20.

Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” follows Dougal, a cheerful British man traveling to New York for his estranged father’s second wedding. When Robin, the bride’s sister, picks him up from the airport, the two strangers end up spending a day together exploring the city and forming an unlikely connection.

The Broadway production will star Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, who both appeared in the North American premiere earlier this year at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater. Notably, Pitts originated the role of Dougal in the show’s London run.

Tim Jackson, who directed and choreographed the London production, returns to lead the Broadway version. The creative team also includes scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, music supervisor Nick Finlow, and orchestrations by Lux Pyramid. Casting is by Stephen Kopel of C12 Casting.

The Broadway production is being produced by Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, and Jamie Wilson Productions.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” website.