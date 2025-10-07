United Football League Expands, Rebrands Ahead of 2026 Season

The United Football League is making major moves ahead of its 2026 season, unveiling three new franchises and several team rebrands as part of a broader vision for the spring football league’s next chapter.

The UFL announced Tuesday that new teams will debut next spring in Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando — the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm — expanding the league’s footprint while emphasizing smaller, fan-focused venues.

The new franchises will play in existing soccer stadiums:

Columbus Aviators at Historic Crew Stadium

at Historic Crew Stadium Louisville Kings at Lynn Family Stadium

at Lynn Family Stadium Orlando Storm at Inter&Co Stadium

At the same time, two legacy teams are rebranding and relocating. The Arlington Renegades will become the Dallas Renegades, moving to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, while the Houston Roughnecks will revert to the Houston Gamblers, taking the field at Shell Energy Stadium.

“Today marks an important step forward for the United Football League,” said Mike Repole, co-owner of the UFL and head of league business operations through his firm Impact Capital. “Columbus, Louisville, and Orlando are true football cities with deep sports roots. We’re proud to bring professional football to these communities — in energetic, fan-driven stadiums built to create an authentic gameday experience and strengthen the foundation of this league for years to come.”

Repole, who joined the ownership group in July alongside FOX, RedBird Capital Partners, ESPN, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has been steering the UFL’s business strategy, branding, and long-term growth.

The additions come as the league consolidates to eight total teams, replacing the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas, which competed during the UFL’s first two seasons.

In addition to the new markets, the UFL confirmed it will abandon its conference format beginning in 2026. All eight teams will compete in a single league table, with the top four advancing to the playoffs.

The 2026 season will kick off March 27 and span 43 games, with head coaches and uniform designs for all teams expected to be revealed soon.

UFL Teams and Venues for 2026

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

– Protective Stadium Columbus Aviators – Historic Crew Stadium

– Historic Crew Stadium Dallas Renegades – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

– Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) DC Defenders – Audi Field

– Audi Field Houston Gamblers – Shell Energy Stadium

– Shell Energy Stadium Louisville Kings – Lynn Family Stadium

– Lynn Family Stadium Orlando Storm – Inter&Co Stadium

– Inter&Co Stadium St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

Season ticket deposits are now open for all teams at theufl.com, including new markets and rebranded franchises. Current season ticket members in Dallas and Houston will receive additional information about venue transitions this week.

“The UFL is heading into 2026 with new teams, new markets, new venues, and a renewed energy that reflects the momentum building around this league,” Repole said.