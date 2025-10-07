Unrivaled Basketball League tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Unrivaled Basketball League brings its exciting and innovative hoops experience to Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on January 30, 2026. The league, known for its fast-paced action and entertainment-focused atmosphere, promises an unforgettable night for basketball fans in the City of Brotherly Love.

Tickets for the Philadelphia game are on sale now. Fans can buy through the arena box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets for major events are available with no hidden fees.

The Unrivaled Basketball League aims to redefine the fan experience with competitive matchups, live music, and community engagement, all under one roof. This special Philly stop celebrates the intersection of sport and entertainment, giving fans a new way to enjoy basketball culture.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Unrivaled Basketball League tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.