Venna tickets on sale in Chicago at Lincoln Hall

Venna brings a smooth blend of jazz, hip-hop, and soul to Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on February 5, 2026. The London saxophonist and producer is known for melodic grooves and collabs that have introduced his sound to new audiences across genres. Lincoln Hall’s intimate sightlines and crisp acoustics make it an ideal room to experience the nuance of Venna’s live set.

Tickets are on sale now at the box office and at ScoreBig, the marketplace for major events with no hidden fees. Secure your spot early—Chicago’s appetite for forward-thinking live music means this show is primed to move.

Audiences can expect a set that threads laid-back textures with rhythmic drive, pulling from Venna’s studio releases and crowd favorites. It’s a night built for listeners who love detail: lyrical horn lines, head-nodding beats, and a room that lets the music breathe. For a winter evening out in the city, Lincoln Hall offers a comfortable space to settle in and hear one of the scene’s most in-demand young instrumentalists.

Add this one to the calendar and plan a pre-show stop in Lincoln Park—then settle into an evening where the groove does the talking.

Shop for Venna tickets at Lincoln Hall on February 5, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Venna tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.