Violent Femmes tickets on sale in Reno at Grand Sierra Theatre

Violent Femmes bring their signature alternative sound to Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno, Nevada, on March 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. The iconic group, known for hits like “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up,” continues to deliver timeless energy to fans across generations.

Tickets for the March 6 show are available now. Fans can purchase directly from the venue or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees — helping music lovers save while enjoying the classics.

Since forming in the early 1980s, Violent Femmes have defined the indie-folk-punk crossover sound, combining acoustic instrumentation with an edge that remains influential decades later. Their live shows blend nostalgia and spontaneous fun, making each performance unique.

The Grand Sierra Theatre’s large stage and superior acoustics set the scene for a lively night of alternative rock with one of America’s most enduring bands.

