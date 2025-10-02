Wanda Sykes tickets on sale in San Jose at Center for the Performing Arts

Wanda Sykes brings her sharp stand-up to the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California, on January 16, 2026. The Emmy-winning comedian is known for quick wit, smart observations, and an unmistakable stage presence that keeps audiences laughing from start to finish.

Tickets are on sale now.

Sykes’ resume spans acclaimed specials, hit television series, and scene-stealing film roles, making her one of the most recognizable voices in comedy. Bay Area fans should expect an engaging, timely set delivered with signature candor.

Don’t miss one of stand-up’s best when she takes the San Jose stage.

