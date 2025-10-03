Wanda Sykes tickets on sale in Wheatland at Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Wanda Sykes, one of America’s most celebrated comedians, is set to bring her sharp wit to Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, California, on January 17, 2026. Known for her Emmy-winning writing and stand-up specials, Sykes has built a career as one of the most influential voices in comedy.

Tickets for the Sacramento-area performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Hard Rock Live box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

From her HBO stand-up specials to television appearances on shows like “Black-ish” and “The Upshaws,” Sykes has consistently delivered humor that blends keen observations with fearless commentary. Her live shows are celebrated for their energy, honesty, and ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Northern California fans will not want to miss this chance to experience Wanda Sykes live on stage, where her trademark storytelling and biting humor shine brightest.

