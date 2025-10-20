Water for Elephants tickets on sale in Huntsville at Von Braun Center

Water for Elephants – The Musical rolls into the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for a limited engagement May 5–10, 2026. Adapted from Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel, the show blends romance and spectacle, bringing a Depression-era traveling circus to life with acrobatics, original songs, and sweeping staging.

Tickets for all Huntsville performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Von Braun Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. With evening and matinee options throughout the week, North Alabama theatergoers can choose the performance that fits their schedule.

The production follows Jacob and Marlena’s tender connection amid the wonder and hardship of circus life, using movement and live music to create a vivid world onstage. Expect inventive choreography, a heartfelt score, and stagecraft that transports audiences beneath the big top.

See why this acclaimed musical has captivated theater fans around the country when it arrives in Huntsville this spring.

