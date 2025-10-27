Westlife tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-op Live

Westlife brings its chart-topping pop harmonies to Co-op Live in Manchester on Oct. 23, 2026. The beloved group behind worldwide hits promises a night of singalong favorites and polished production in the city’s new, state-of-the-art arena.

Tickets for the Oct. 23 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy from the Co-op Live box office or through ScoreBig, which features tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The Irish quartet’s soaring vocals and orchestrated arrangements have filled arenas across the globe for more than two decades. Manchester audiences can expect a set that spans eras, from classic ballads to recent crowd-pleasers, delivered with the group’s signature harmonies. Co-op Live’s cutting-edge sound and sightlines make it an ideal venue to experience the full scale of the show.

Make a night of it in Manchester and secure your seats soon for a pop spectacle built for big moments and bigger choruses.

