Whores tickets on sale in Miami at Gramps

Whores brings a hard-charging night of noise-rock to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, playing Gramps on December 17, 2025. Known for sludgy riffs and cathartic live energy, the band delivers a set that hits with volume and velocity—perfect for fans who like their rock raw and unfiltered.

Gramps’ indoor stage is a favorite for heavy guitar shows, pairing intimate sightlines with sound that does justice to big amps and bigger drums. Expect a set that moves from slow-burning tension to explosive peaks, drawing from the band’s catalog and fan-requested tracks. If you’re looking for a December gig that shakes off the holiday slow-down, this is it.

Grab friends, plan a Wynwood night out, and be ready for a full-tilt performance that keeps the mosh moving.

