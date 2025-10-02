Wicked Brings Its Broadway Magic to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre

The beloved Broadway sensation Wicked is set to take the stage at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, with performances scheduled from December 3–14, 2025. Fans of the iconic musical will have multiple chances to see the story of Elphaba and Glinda unfold live as part of this limited engagement.

Tickets for Wicked Syracuse performances go on sale October 3, 2025, with presales starting as early as September 22. Given the show’s massive popularity and limited run, high demand is expected.

About the Show

Since premiering on Broadway in 2003, Wicked has become one of the most successful and beloved musicals of all time. The production reimagines the Land of Oz, telling the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. With unforgettable songs like “Defying Gravity” and a powerful story of friendship and identity, the show continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Wicked Syracuse Dates

December 3–14, 2025

Venue: Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

How to Get Wicked Tickets

Tickets for Wicked at the Landmark Theatre will be available through authorized sellers, but fans can also find seats on ScoreBig.com, a trusted ticket resale marketplace. Whether you’re looking for premium seating or budget-friendly options, ScoreBig offers a wide selection to fit every fan.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Wicked live in Syracuse. Secure your tickets early and be part of a Broadway phenomenon.