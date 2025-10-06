Willis tickets on sale in Bend at The Domino Room

Willis brings indie-soul charm to Bend, Oregon, with a performance at The Domino Room on November 13, 2025. The Alabama-based band combines laid-back grooves and heartfelt lyrics for a night that’s as intimate as it is danceable.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue.

Known for their smooth blend of alternative and R&B influences, Willis has built a reputation for shows that feel personal and energetic at once. Their Bend stop offers fans in the Pacific Northwest a chance to experience the sound that’s earned them growing national attention.

The Domino Room’s warm setting enhances the vibe, promising clear sound and close connection between artist and audience. Expect new tracks alongside fan favorites in a setlist full of emotion and movement.

