Wonho tickets on sale in Dallas at The Bomb Factory

Wonho brings his powerful K-pop-inspired pop-rock sound to The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on November 28, 2025. Fans can expect a high-energy performance packed with choreography, vocals, and fan favorites from his solo catalog.

Tickets for the Dallas show are on sale now. Purchase through The Bomb Factory box office or find great seats at ScoreBig, where tickets to top concerts are available with no hidden service fees.

Since debuting as a solo artist, Wonho has built a dedicated global following. His live shows are known for immersive visuals and polished production that highlight his charisma and connection with the audience. This fall performance offers U.S. fans a rare chance to catch him in an intimate venue setting.

Shop for Wonho tickets at The Bomb Factory on November 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 5% off on Wonho tickets at ScoreBig NOW using code TICKETNEWS5.