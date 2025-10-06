Wonho tickets on sale in Miami Beach at Miami Beach Bandshell

Wonho brings his captivating K-pop-inspired pop sound to the Miami Beach Bandshell on November 24, 2025. The South Korean artist, known for dynamic performances and soulful vocals, delivers a set that blends sleek production with emotional storytelling.

Tickets for Wonho’s Miami Beach appearance are on sale now through the venue box office and at ScoreBig, where all listings include transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Fans can expect a mix of beloved tracks and new material, backed by choreographed staging and strong visuals. The open-air setting of the Bandshell provides an ideal atmosphere for a night of music beneath the South Florida sky.

For K-pop fans in the region, this show offers a rare opportunity to experience Wonho’s artistry live in an intimate yet energetic environment.

