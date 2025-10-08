Wonho tickets on sale in New York at Terminal 5

Wonho is bringing his electrifying K-pop energy to Terminal 5 in New York City on November 16, 2025. Known for his dynamic performances and devoted global fanbase, the former MONSTA X member will deliver an unforgettable night of music and choreography.

Tickets for the November 16 show are on sale now. Fans can buy through the Terminal 5 box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees.

Wonho has carved out a distinctive solo career, blending pop hooks with sleek R&B production and flawless dance moves. His New York stop is expected to draw fans from across the East Coast eager to see him perform live favorites like “Open Mind” and “Blue.”

This Terminal 5 performance will highlight Wonho’s artistry and connection with his fans in one of the nation’s top live music cities.

Shop for Wonho tickets at Terminal 5 on November 16, 2025

