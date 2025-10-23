World Series Ticket Prices Hit Record Highs as Dodgers, Blue Jays Fans Drive Surging Demand

Photo of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 2021 (by DukeOfDelTaco, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is already setting records — not just on the field, but at the box office. As Game 1 approaches, secondary market data shows some of the highest World Series ticket prices ever tracked, with demand spiking on both sides of the border.

According to Ticket Club, average ticket prices for this year’s World Series range from about $2,400 for early games in Toronto to more than $3,800 for potential clinchers at Rogers Centre or Dodger Stadium. Even the cheapest “get-in” tickets now start above $650, underscoring just how fierce competition has become for access to baseball’s biggest stage.

2025 World Series Ticket Prices (Average & Get-In)

Game Location Get-In Price Average Price Shop Game 1 – Oct. 24 Rogers Centre $653 $2,378 Tickets Game 2 – Oct. 25 Rogers Centre $706 $2,581 Tickets Game 3 – Oct. 27 Dodger Stadium $827 $3,822 Tickets Game 4 – Oct. 28 Dodger Stadium $909 $3,821 Tickets Game 5 – Oct. 29 (If Necessary) Dodger Stadium $817 $3,484 Tickets Game 6 – Oct. 31 (If Necessary) Rogers Centre $782 $2,997 Tickets Game 7 – Nov. 1 (If Necessary) Rogers Centre $1,622 $3,868 Tickets

All prices reflect the Ticket Club member price in U.S. dollars and are current as of October 23, 2025.

Blue Jays Return Sparks Frenzy — and Frustration

Toronto’s first World Series appearance in 32 years has unleashed extraordinary demand, with resale prices reaching well beyond prior postseason benchmarks. The Toronto Sun reported that some 100-level seats behind the Blue Jays dugout were listed for nearly $12,000, including more than $2,000 in Ticketmaster fees, while standing-room “Outfield District” spots — typically $20 during the regular season — sold out within minutes.

Fans vented online, calling out Ticketmaster and team officials as tickets were allegedly relisted within minutes of the public on-sale. One viral post described seeing tickets in the app “for $40,000 behind home plate” for Saturday’s Game 2.

By contrast, similar upper-deck listings on competing marketplaces like StubHub were shown at $2,000–$6,000, depending on section and row.

Member Pricing Shows the Power of Fee-Free Access

While sticker shock dominates headlines, Ticket Club’s no-hidden-fee pricing highlights a critical distinction for buyers navigating high-demand events. Competing resale sites typically add service fees of 20–30% at checkout — often hundreds of dollars per seat at the World Series price level.

With Ticket Club’s membership model, the upfront $49.95 annual fee is often less than the added cost of a single order elsewhere. For fans buying even one or two World Series tickets, those savings can easily surpass the membership price.

Outlook: A Historic Series on Every Level

Between Shohei Ohtani’s quest for another title and Toronto’s long-awaited return to the Fall Classic, this year’s matchup is producing both emotional and economic fireworks. If the series reaches a Game 7, Ticket Club data suggests it could become one of the most expensive World Series games ever, with current averages approaching $3,900.

Whether fans are chasing history in Los Angeles or Toronto, demand shows no signs of cooling — and resale prices reflect a market where scarcity, storylines, and star power have all converged.

