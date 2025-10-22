WWE Expands Holiday Tour With New Raw, SmackDown, Live Event Dates

WWE is keeping fans entertained through the holidays with a newly announced slate of live events, including seven Raw and SmackDown dates and 10 stops on its annual Holiday Tour. Tickets for all events go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fans can gain early access through a special presale beginning Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time using the code WWETIX. The presale ends Thursday, October 23 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

The holiday stretch kicks off December 5 with SmackDown at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, followed by stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, and beyond before wrapping January 5, 2026, with Raw at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

Among the highlights, SmackDown returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on January 2, and Raw heads to Orlando’s Kia Center on December 29. Fans in cities including Tampa, Detroit, Syracuse, and Bridgeport will also have a chance to see WWE Superstars in action as part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour.

2025–26 WWE Holiday Tour Schedule Highlights:

Dec. 5 – SmackDown, Moody Center, Austin, TX

Dec. 12 – SmackDown, Mohegan Arena, Wilkes-Barre, PA

– SmackDown, Mohegan Arena, Wilkes-Barre, PA Dec. 15 – Raw, GIANT Center, Hershey, PA

– Raw, GIANT Center, Hershey, PA Dec. 19 – SmackDown, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

– SmackDown, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI Dec. 26–30 – WWE Live Holiday Tour stops in Baltimore, Tampa, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Rochester, Ft. Myers, and Detroit

– WWE Live Holiday Tour stops in Baltimore, Tampa, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Rochester, Ft. Myers, and Detroit Jan. 1 – WWE Live Holiday Tour, Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse, NY

– WWE Live Holiday Tour, Upstate Medical Arena, Syracuse, NY Jan. 2 – SmackDown, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

– SmackDown, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY Jan. 3–4 – WWE Live Holiday Tour in Worcester, MA and Bridgeport, CT

– WWE Live Holiday Tour in Worcester, MA and Bridgeport, CT Jan. 5 – Raw, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Find tickets available now here.