WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets on sale in D.C. at Capital One Arena

WWE: Saturday Night’s Main Event slams into Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The live show brings WWE’s trademark blend of athleticism and spectacle to Washington, D.C., with fan-favorite Superstars, signature entrances and premium production values.

Tickets for this Capital One Arena stop are on sale now. Buy at the arena box office or lock in seats through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees.

From high-flying action to dramatic storylines, WWE delivers a family-friendly night out that feels even bigger in person. Capital One Arena’s downtown location and transit options make it easy for fans across the DMV to join the action.

Rally your crew, grab your signs and get ready for a Saturday night full of pyro, near-falls and crowd chants.

Shop for WWE: Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets at Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on WWE: Saturday Night’s Main Event tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.