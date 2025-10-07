Young Thug tickets on sale in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Young Thug is scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on December 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. One of the most influential voices in modern hip-hop, the Atlanta native is known for boundary-pushing flows, chart-topping collaborations and high-energy live production.

Tickets for the homecoming show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the State Farm Arena box office or find seats at ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees.

Expect a set drawing from career-spanning hits and fan favorites, supported by arena-ready sound and visuals. For local hip-hop fans, this date offers a prime opportunity to catch a marquee rap show in one of the Southeast’s premier venues.

State Farm Arena’s central location and MARTA access make attending easy from across the metro area. Secure seats early to lock in the best views for a busy night in downtown Atlanta.

