A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets go on sale November 7 in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical brings the legendary singer-songwriter’s catalog to life at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, with performances running from March 10 to 22, 2026. The Broadway-style production celebrates Diamond’s music and story, tracing his rise from Brooklyn songwriter to global icon.

Tickets for all Dallas performances go on sale November 7. They’re available through the Music Hall box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major shows with no hidden fees or service charges.

Featuring classic hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “I Am… I Said,” the musical blends Diamond’s most beloved songs with a touching narrative about his career and personal journey. Since its Broadway debut, A Beautiful Noise has earned praise for its energy, choreography, and emotional depth, offering fans a unique way to experience his enduring legacy.

The Dallas run promises to deliver all the heart and nostalgia of a Neil Diamond concert experience within a lavish theatrical production. Audiences can expect powerful vocals, vibrant stage design, and the timeless music that has defined generations.

Upcoming performances at Music Hall at Fair Park:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.