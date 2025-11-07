Aaron Lewis tickets on sale in Pikeville at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Aaron Lewis performs at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Feb. 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Staind frontman turned country artist continues to blend rock roots with honest storytelling and acoustic craftsmanship in his solo career.

Tickets for the Feb. 26 concert are on sale now at the Appalachian Wireless Arena box office and on ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Lewis’s gritty vocals and authentic lyrics resonate deeply with country and rock fans alike. Expect favorites from his solo albums alongside acoustic renditions of Staind hits for an intimate evening of music and storytelling in Kentucky.

Shop for Aaron Lewis tickets at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Feb. 26, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Aaron Lewis tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.