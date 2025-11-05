Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Fresno State tickets on sale in North Little Rock

Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball faces off against Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on December 6, 2025. The non-conference matchup brings top-tier college basketball excitement to fans across the Natural State.

Tickets are available now through the Simmons Bank Arena box office and via ScoreBig, which offers access to major sporting events without hidden ticket fees. Fans can expect a competitive game as the Razorbacks continue their tradition of high-energy play and strong home support.

This annual appearance in North Little Rock provides Central Arkansas fans a rare opportunity to see the Razorbacks up close, adding another chapter to the team’s long history of excellence on the court.

