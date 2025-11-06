BACARDÍ Brings CASA BACARDÍ Back to EDC Orlando With ‘Golden Hour’ Sampling

BACARDÍ Rum returns as the spirits sponsor for EDC Orlando this weekend, reviving its CASA BACARDÍ activation as a 21+ destination inside the festival at Tinker Field. The pop-up, often billed as a “party within the party,” runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 7–9, and is open to all EDC Orlando ticket holders who are of legal drinking age.

Set amid sets from headliners including Dom Dolla, Zedd, Tiësto, and DJ Snake, CASA BACARDÍ will offer a mix of branded experiences aimed at giving attendees a place to cool off, recharge, and keep the party going. The footprint features photo-ready lounge areas, high-energy DJ performances, and a slate of specialty cocktails created for the weekend.

Among the festival-only drinks on the menu are the E.D.M. Electric Dance Mojito, Mango Fuego, Tinker Field Punch, and Daisy Palmer. BACARDÍ is also planning a “Golden Hour” tasting each day at 6 p.m., offering complimentary samples of BACARDÍ Mango Chile to the first 50 fans in line, plus a limbo game while they wait.

In addition to the signature cocktails, CASA BACARDÍ will host sets from J Patron, JEV, Juos, Kamino, and more throughout the weekend. The activation is designed as a walk-up, come-and-go space—no separate RSVP is required beyond a festival ticket and valid 21+ ID.

Event details

What: EDC Orlando — CASA BACARDÍ

EDC Orlando — CASA BACARDÍ Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. Where: Tinker Field, Orlando, Fla.

Tinker Field, Orlando, Fla. When: Friday–Sunday, Nov. 7–9

Friday–Sunday, Nov. 7–9 Access: Included for EDC Orlando ticket holders; 21+ to enter CASA BACARDÍ

BACARDÍ positions the activation as a spot to “sip, dance, and celebrate” with an emphasis on social-friendly design and steady programming across the three days. For festivalgoers, it’s another branded hub within EDC’s sprawling landscape—this one promising cold drinks, photo ops, and a steady DJ soundtrack timed to the broader festival schedule.