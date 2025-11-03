Bon Jovi Adds New York, London Shows to ‘Forever Tour’

Bon Jovi has expanded their upcoming Forever Tour with additional Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium dates.

The Forever Tour begins July 7 at Madison Square Garden and marks Bon Jovi’s first full tour since 2022. The band will now play a total of nine shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a second show at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 6. The added New York dates include July 21, 23 and 26.

Following the New York shows, Bon Jovi will head to Europe for stadium performances in Edinburgh, Dublin, and London. Those dates include Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Croke Park on August 30 and three nights at Wembley Stadium on September 4, 6 and 9.

Notably, the tour marks Jon Bon Jovi’s first major return to the stage since his vocal cord surgery and rehabilitation, which were detailed in the Hulu documentary series “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

Tickets for the newly added shows are on sale now. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bon Jovi’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Tuesday, July 7 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 16 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 19 New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 21 New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 23 New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 26 New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 28 Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, September 4 London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Sunday, September 6 London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Wednesday, September 9 London, UK, Wembley Stadium