Brass Transit Chicago Tribute tickets on sale in Verona

By Madeline Page 27 minutes ago
Brass Transit Chicago Tribute (image via the band's website)
Brass Transit – Chicago Tribute celebrates the legendary rock band Chicago with a high-energy show at The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York, on December 20, 2025. Fans can expect faithful renditions of hits like “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

Tickets are on sale now via the Turning Stone box office and ScoreBig. ScoreBig offers music lovers a reliable way to purchase concert tickets with no hidden fees and instant confirmation. Brass Transit’s world-class horn section and vocal precision have earned them a reputation as one of the top tribute acts touring today.

The intimate setting of The Showroom ensures an up-close experience for audiences as the band recreates the distinctive Chicago sound. It’s a must-see for fans of classic rock and live musicianship.

