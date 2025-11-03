Broadway’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Announces December Cast Changes

Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” will see several key cast changes this winter as Jessica Vosk and Phillip Johnson Richardson prepare to leave the production. The pair will play their final performances as Jersey and Knuck on November 30.

Kelsee Kimmel, currently the standby for Jersey, will officially assume the role beginning December 2 and continue through January 11. Additional casting for Jersey will be announced at a later date. Lamont Walker II, who originated the role of Riq, will step into the role of Knuck starting December 2.

The production will also mark the final appearance of Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who returns as Davis for a limited engagement beginning November 14 before taking his final bow later that month.

Inspired by the life and music of Alicia Keys, “Hell’s Kitchen” tells a coming-of-age story centered on a mother-daughter relationship in New York City. The musical features Keys’ biggest hits along with new original songs.

The show stars Amanda Reid and Kecia Lewis and is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official Hell’s Kitchen Website.