Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band brings the best of 1980s arena rock to the Seneca Niagara Events Center in Niagara Falls, New York, on January 24, 2026. Fans can expect an electrifying night filled with anthemic hits and high-energy performances inspired by the long-running Broadway musical.

Tickets for the Niagara Falls show are on sale now through the Seneca Niagara box office and via ScoreBig, which offers a trusted platform for purchasing tickets with no hidden fees. The band, featuring musicians and performers from the original Broadway production, recreates the sound and spirit of the decade that defined rock.

Audiences can look forward to sing-along favorites from artists like Journey, Bon Jovi, and Poison performed with authentic flair. The event promises a night of nostalgia and powerhouse vocals in one of Western New York’s premier entertainment venues.

Shop for Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band tickets at Seneca Niagara Events Center on January 24, 2026

