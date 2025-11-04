Chet Faker in Seattle: The Showbox tickets on sale now

Chet Faker brings his soulful electronic sound to The Showbox in Seattle on May 7, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Blending warm vocals, textured beats and intimate melodies, the Australian artist builds a live set that moves from downtempo grooves to crowd-lifting hooks in one of the city’s most historic rooms.

Known for breakthrough tracks that reimagined electro-soul for festival stages and clubs, Chet Faker’s shows spotlight subtle production touches—keys, bass lines and percussive layers that bloom in a venue designed for clarity. Seattle audiences can expect a set that balances standout singles with new material and deep cuts for longtime fans.

The Showbox’s central location makes it easy to plan a full evening in downtown Seattle. Secure your seats early if you want prime sightlines on the floor or along the rail.

