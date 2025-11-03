Chet Faker tickets go on sale November 7 in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Chet Faker will bring his smooth blend of electronic soul and jazz to The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on May 30, 2026. The Australian artist, also known as Nick Murphy, has captivated global audiences with his genre-defying sound and atmospheric performances.

Tickets for the May 30 show go on sale November 7. Purchase through The Rooftop at Pier 17 box office or via ScoreBig for no-fee tickets to live shows nationwide.

With hits like “Talk Is Cheap” and “Gold,” Faker’s return to New York promises an intimate evening under the skyline at one of the city’s most scenic outdoor venues. Fans can expect a mix of new material and beloved classics in this special performance.

