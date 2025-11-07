Craig Ferguson tickets on sale in Lexington at Lexington Opera House

Craig Ferguson brings his quick-witted storytelling to Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, on Feb. 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The Emmy-winning host and stand-up comic blends sharp improvisation with tales from a life spent on stage and television.

Tickets for the Feb. 13 performance are on sale now at the Lexington Opera House box office and on ScoreBig, which features no hidden ticket fees.

Ferguson’s touring shows are known for clever, free-flowing monologues and audience rapport. The historic Lexington Opera House provides an intimate environment for a night of smart, spontaneous comedy.

