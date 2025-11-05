Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Tony Award-winner and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is returning to The Main Stem in 2026 for a limited engagement in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s “Every Brilliant Thing.”

The production, which first made its West End debut and ran Off-Broadway, will arrive at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre for a 13-week limited engagement starting on February 21, 2026. An opening night is slated for March 12, with performances running through May 24.

“Every Brilliant Thing” delves into the story of a nameless protagonist who faces a distant father, a suicidal mother, and their own deep sadness. They end up countering these obstacles by chronicling every brilliant thing in the world — anything from cheering up their depressed mother to simple pleasures like “ice cream” and “the color yellow.”

This marks Radcliffe’s return to the stage; he previously appeared in “Merrily We Roll Along.”

“Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration,” Macmillan said in a statement. “Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer.

“When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites—he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Presale tickets will begin on November 13 with registration via the production’s official website. General ticket sales begin on November 14.

Find more information on “Every Brilliant Thing” here.