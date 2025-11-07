Diana Krall tickets on sale in Hamilton at FirstOntario Concert Hall

Diana Krall brings her acclaimed jazz vocals and piano artistry to FirstOntario Concert Hall in Hamilton, Ontario, on April 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-winning performer is known for elegant interpretations of standards and a cool, understated style that has captivated audiences around the world.

Tickets for the April 8 performance are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the FirstOntario Concert Hall box office, or via ScoreBig, which provides access to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

With a repertoire that blends classic songbook selections and contemporary favorites, Krall’s live shows showcase refined arrangements, subtle swing, and a top-tier band. The intimate acoustics of FirstOntario Concert Hall make it a perfect setting for a night of nuanced jazz from one of the genre’s most revered artists.

Shop for Diana Krall tickets at FirstOntario Concert Hall on April 8, 2026

