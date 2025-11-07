Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto tickets on sale for Hershey performances at Giant Center

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto | Image taken from Disney on Ice's official website

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto brings two beloved Disney stories to life on the ice at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, March 26–29, 2026. Families can relive the adventures of Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and more as dazzling choreography and costumes fill the arena with Disney magic.

Tickets for all Hershey performances are on sale now at the Giant Center box office and on ScoreBig, which offers no-fee ticket purchasing for top family events nationwide.

This spectacular ice show celebrates friendship, courage, and family through breathtaking skating and music from both films. Perfect for audiences of all ages, the Hershey run features multiple showtimes to accommodate families’ schedules.

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto Hershey Dates

