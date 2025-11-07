Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party tickets on sale in Huntsville at Propst Arena

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party brings magic and adventure to Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, with performances running from Feb. 26 – Mar. 1, 2026. Families can join Mickey Mouse and friends on a high-energy treasure hunt that blends beloved Disney stories, breathtaking skating, and dazzling acrobatics.

Tickets for all Huntsville performances are on sale now through the Von Braun Center box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major family events with no hidden fees.

This year’s show features characters from favorites such as Coco, Moana, Frozen, and The Little Mermaid, brought to life through vibrant costumes and stunning choreography. Disney On Ice continues its tradition of delighting audiences of all ages with imaginative staging and crowd-pleasing moments that celebrate friendship and adventure.

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party Huntsville Dates

