Eddie Griffin tickets on sale in Augusta at Bell Auditorium

Eddie Griffin brings his sharp wit and uncensored comedy to Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Georgia, on January 23, 2026. The renowned comedian and actor, best known for his roles in “Undercover Brother” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” continues to deliver laugh-out-loud performances with his distinct brand of humor and social commentary.

Tickets for the Augusta show are available now via the Bell Auditorium box office and ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats with no hidden fees. Griffin’s stand-up routines blend observational comedy and personal insight that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

Known for his quick delivery and fearless approach to everyday topics, Eddie Griffin remains a mainstay on the national comedy circuit. This performance promises an evening full of humor and high-energy entertainment in the heart of downtown Augusta.

Shop for Eddie Griffin tickets at Bell Auditorium on January 23, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Eddie Griffin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.