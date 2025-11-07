EDSea Shifts to January for 2027 Edition Following Another Sold-Out Voyage

After wrapping its third successful sailing, EDSea—the oceanic offshoot of Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival—has announced new dates and a fresh season for its next adventure at sea. The 2027 edition of the floating festival will set sail January 26–31, departing from Miami and traveling to Harvest Caye, Belize.

The shift marks a major change for the cruise, which has traditionally taken place in November. Organizers say the move to January will deliver “sunnier skies, calmer seas, and ideal tropical temperatures,” creating what they promise will be the most comfortable and memorable edition yet of “The Electric Sea.”

Presented by Insomniac in partnership with Sixthman and Vibee, EDSea blends the energy of a full-scale dance festival with the luxury and convenience of a cruise vacation. The 2025 voyage featured performances from major electronic acts including Jamie Jones, Disclosure (DJ Set), Dombresky, BLOND:ISH, and Armand Van Helden during its stop in Belize, while the onboard lineup brought sets from Sara Landry, LP Giobbi, Galantis, ISOxo, SIDEPIECE, and more.

Fans hoping to join the next sailing will have several opportunities to secure their spot:

Alumni presale: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 General presale: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Public on-sale: December 4, 2025

Each year, the festival transforms its ship into a seaborne playground of lights, sound, and art installations—complete with multiple themed stages, tropical parties, and all the visual spectacle that has become synonymous with Insomniac’s events.

Insomniac, the company behind Electric Daisy Carnival and countless other large-scale electronic events, produces over 10,000 concerts and festivals for seven million fans annually. Founded in 1993 by Pasquale Rotella, the company has grown into a global leader in dance music experiences and operates in partnership with Live Nation.

For more details and booking information, visit EDSea.com.