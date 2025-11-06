Felipe Esparza in Los Angeles — tickets on sale at the Greek

Stand-up favorite Felipe Esparza brings his high-energy comedy to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. One of the city’s most beloved outdoor venues, the Greek pairs scenic summer nights with a stage built for big laughs.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Greek Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to top events with no hidden service fees—so the price you see is the price you pay.

Esparza’s blend of sharp observational humor and personal storytelling has made him a staple on stages across the country. Expect a fast pace, new material, and the kind of crowd interaction that keeps every show feeling spontaneous. For Angelenos, it’s a chance to catch the comic at a hometown landmark, complete with the Greek’s crisp sound and easy sightlines from the bowl.

Gather friends, plan for parking or rideshare, and settle in for a comedy night under the stars. Whether you’ve seen his specials or you’re ready to discover his live set for the first time, this early-summer show is a rewarding night out in Griffith Park.

Shop for Felipe Esparza tickets at the Greek Theatre on June 13, 2026

