Florence and The Machine tickets go on sale November 5 in Miami at Kaseya Center

Florence and The Machine will take the stage at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 29, 2026. Known for their theatrical live shows and Florence Welch’s soaring vocals, the band continues to be a defining force in alternative music worldwide.

Tickets for the April 29 concert go on sale November 5. Fans can buy at the Kaseya Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top live events with no hidden fees.

Florence and The Machine’s Miami performance will feature songs from their latest album along with fan favorites like “Dog Days Are Over” and “Shake It Out.” The band’s blend of indie, rock, and symphonic pop makes every performance a deeply emotional experience.

Shop for Florence and The Machine tickets at Kaseya Center on April 29, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Florence and The Machine tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.