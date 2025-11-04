George Lopez adds second Boston show: Wilbur Theatre tickets on sale

George Lopez will perform two back-to-back comedy shows at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston on January 31, 2026, with performances at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The celebrated comedian and actor brings his sharp social commentary and signature delivery to one of New England’s most iconic comedy stages.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now. Purchase at the Wilbur Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Lopez’s humor has resonated with fans for decades, blending cultural insights and personal anecdotes into crowd-pleasing performances. His Boston shows follow a nationwide string of sold-out appearances that have showcased his wit and energy.

The Wilbur Theatre’s intimate setup ensures every punchline lands, creating the perfect environment for one of comedy’s most recognizable voices. Don’t wait—Boston dates for Lopez traditionally sell out fast.

